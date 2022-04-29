Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP) Short Interest Up 425.0% in April

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 425.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

PXSAP stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.03. 312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,764. Pyxis Tankers has a 1-year low of $10.97 and a 1-year high of $24.75.

Get Pyxis Tankers alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.1615 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th.

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.