Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Issued By KeyCorp

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $3.10 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.88. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.25 EPS.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.19. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ODFL. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.05.

ODFL stock opened at $292.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $245.56 and a 1-year high of $373.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ODFL. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.50%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line (Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.