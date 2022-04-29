Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:ZZZ)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Sleep Country Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.63. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sleep Country Canada’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

ZZZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$47.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$41.00 to C$33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$45.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sleep Country Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$38.29.

ZZZ opened at C$25.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$927.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$28.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$33.52. Sleep Country Canada has a 1 year low of C$24.50 and a 1 year high of C$41.97.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$271.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$245.35 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Sleep Country Canada’s payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

