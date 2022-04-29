Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.13. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 36.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of Hawaii in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:BOH opened at $76.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.62. Bank of Hawaii has a 12-month low of $75.68 and a 12-month high of $95.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.80%.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total value of $483,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 54,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after buying an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,488,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,659,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 171.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 3.4% during the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 153,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

