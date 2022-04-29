Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Loblaw Companies Limited Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:L)

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Loblaw Companies in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 26th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.81 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.74.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$120.00 to C$133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$105.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$112.00 to C$116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$111.70.

Shares of Loblaw Companies stock opened at C$118.29 on Friday. Loblaw Companies has a fifty-two week low of C$67.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$119.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.04, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$111.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$102.65.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.37 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.63 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

In related news, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 16,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$98.88, for a total transaction of C$1,666,054.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,636 shares in the company, valued at C$18,158,203.13. Also, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 23,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$100.81, for a total transaction of C$2,415,107.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,021 shares in the company, valued at C$3,228,174.70. Insiders have sold 94,896 shares of company stock valued at $9,562,160 over the last quarter.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

