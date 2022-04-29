QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 400 ($5.10) price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded QinetiQ Group to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 260 ($3.31) to GBX 320 ($4.08) in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on QinetiQ Group from GBX 405 ($5.16) to GBX 465 ($5.93) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of QinetiQ Group stock opened at GBX 338 ($4.31) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 305.90 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 283.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 26.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. QinetiQ Group has a 12-month low of GBX 236 ($3.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 364.40 ($4.64).

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

