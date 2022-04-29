qPULA Trading Management LP Buys New Shares in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MLCO. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,191,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,909,000 after acquiring an additional 881,286 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,052,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112,341 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 17,240,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,503,000 after purchasing an additional 373,638 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,881,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,433,000 after acquiring an additional 243,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 9,055,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239,065 shares during the last quarter. 38.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MLCO traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.99. 160,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,289,660. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $20.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.85 and its 200 day moving average is $9.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.71.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.08. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 40.34% and a negative return on equity of 61.79%. The firm had revenue of $480.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.73.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

