qPULA Trading Management LP Cuts Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

qPULA Trading Management LP decreased its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TER. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 13.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 650,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,095,000 after purchasing an additional 77,756 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Teradyne by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 9,269 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 7,247.6% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TER traded down $3.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.67. 22,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,021,646. The company has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.05. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.51 and a 52 week high of $168.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $755.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.98 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 42.38%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.63.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $50,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 16,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.12, for a total transaction of $1,861,528.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

