qPULA Trading Management LP Makes New $226,000 Investment in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,360,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,868,000 after acquiring an additional 21,272 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBR Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BNTX traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.41. The stock had a trading volume of 6,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,493. BioNTech SE has a 52-week low of $121.32 and a 52-week high of $464.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.46 and a 200 day moving average of $212.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.33. The stock has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.11 and a beta of -0.69.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $12.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.44 by $4.74. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 142.70% and a net margin of 54.20%. The company’s revenue was up 1501.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post 35.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.5342 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, April 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of BioNTech from $450.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BioNTech from $217.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Redburn Partners raised shares of BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.59.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

