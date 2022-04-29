qPULA Trading Management LP Makes New Investment in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,573 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,888,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,369,000. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 5.4% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,369 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

CTXS has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $103.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.57.

Citrix Systems stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $100.66. 6,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,334,273. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.07 and a twelve month high of $130.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 0.03.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The cloud computing company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $850.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.04 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 107.72% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citrix Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.