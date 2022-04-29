qPULA Trading Management LP Makes New Investment in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Hecla Mining by 268.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,793,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,286 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Hecla Mining by 340.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,293,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545,828 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,967,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 1,596.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,225,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,238,000 after buying an additional 2,094,009 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 21.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,036,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,202,000 after acquiring an additional 711,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Shares of NYSE HL traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.36. The stock had a trading volume of 255,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,128,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -38.35 and a beta of 2.06. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $9.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.80.

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $185.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.0063 dividend. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is presently -21.43%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HL shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.25 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.60.

Hecla Mining Profile (Get Rating)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.