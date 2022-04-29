qPULA Trading Management LP Makes New Investment in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of X. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in United States Steel by 2,000.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in United States Steel during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in United States Steel in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

X traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.23. 482,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,591,059. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.93. United States Steel Co. has a 52-week low of $17.98 and a 52-week high of $39.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 55.13% and a net margin of 20.86%. The business’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 1.37%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United States Steel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.30.

In related news, CEO David B. Burritt sold 43,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $1,654,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 774,043 shares in the company, valued at $29,413,634. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James E. Bruno sold 71,699 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $2,191,121.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,838 shares of company stock worth $6,688,783 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

