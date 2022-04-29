qPULA Trading Management LP Purchases New Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FHN. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in First Horizon by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,144,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,647,000 after buying an additional 32,421 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon during the third quarter worth approximately $178,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,502,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,543,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 6,847 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

FHN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lowered shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James downgraded First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

Shares of NYSE:FHN traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $22.67. 92,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,137,988. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.71 and a 200-day moving average of $19.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.18. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $24.24.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In related news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 39,904 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $907,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,062,491.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $2,682,514.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

