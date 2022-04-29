qPULA Trading Management LP Sells 1,468 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

qPULA Trading Management LP cut its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 81.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP’s holdings in ASML were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 51.6% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in ASML in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ASML by 164.3% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 25.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ASML. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ASML from €945.00 ($1,016.13) to €960.00 ($1,032.26) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $854.38.

ASML stock traded down $12.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $578.03. The stock had a trading volume of 28,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,070. The business has a 50-day moving average of $632.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $716.46. The firm has a market cap of $236.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.06. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $544.00 and a 52-week high of $895.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. ASML had a return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 31.56%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 18.25 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

