qPULA Trading Management LP Trims Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

qPULA Trading Management LP cut its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 204.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,991,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $48,000. 66.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HCA. TheStreet upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Cowen cut their target price on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.64.

Shares of HCA stock traded up $1.37 on Friday, hitting $220.31. The stock had a trading volume of 13,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,877. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $253.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.10. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $199.56 and a one year high of $279.02. The company has a market cap of $66.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.60.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.13). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 303.35%. The company had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.14 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $3,099,418.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total value of $5,034,658.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

