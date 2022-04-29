QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Raised to $170.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on QCOM. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut QUALCOMM from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $193.04.

QCOM traded down $3.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $145.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,489,516. QUALCOMM has a 52-week low of $122.17 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $162.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.53. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 31.16%.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,379,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $14,881,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319,939 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,174,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,992,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,359 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,174,284 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,689,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,339 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,698,509 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,410,285,000 after buying an additional 265,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,436 shares during the period. 72.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

