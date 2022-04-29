QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on QCOM. Zacks Investment Research lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.04.

QCOM stock traded down $8.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.69. 13,633,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,516,623. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $122.17 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.96 and a 200-day moving average of $162.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.65.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.53. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,566 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its position in QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Bank of Marin grew its position in QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 3,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 21,442 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

