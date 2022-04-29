Quantum Resistant Ledger Price Down 15.9% This Week (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. Over the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $19.86 million and approximately $44,838.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000674 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,679.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,826.78 or 0.07308279 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.90 or 0.00260853 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $295.95 or 0.00765150 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00014769 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.00 or 0.00573946 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00076282 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005996 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $130.20 or 0.00336604 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 76,202,311 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars.

