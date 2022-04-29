Quark One Day Volume Reaches $55,233.00 (QRK)

Quark (QRK) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. Quark has a total market cap of $1.73 million and approximately $55,233.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Quark has traded up 21.3% against the dollar. One Quark coin can now be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quark Coin Profile

Quark (CRYPTO:QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 279,382,049 coins. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Buying and Selling Quark

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars.

