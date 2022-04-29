Questerre Energy (TSE:QEC) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Questerre Energy Co. (TSE:QEC – Get Rating) shares traded up 8.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 22,711 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 160,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$85.70 million and a PE ratio of -18.50.

Get Questerre Energy alerts:

Questerre Energy Company Profile (TSE:QEC)

Questerre Energy Corporation acquires, explores, and develops non-conventional oil and gas projects in Canada. It produces tight oil, oil shale, shale oil, and shale gas. The company primarily holds 40,800 acres located in Kakwa, west central Alberta, including a 25% working interest in 10,080 acres in Kakwa Central; 50% working interest in 4,480 acres in Kakwa North; 50% interest in 22,400 acres in Kakwa West; and 50% interest in 3,840 acres in Kakwa South.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Questerre Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Questerre Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.