Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:QIFTF) Short Interest Up 930.6% in April

Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:QIFTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, a growth of 930.6% from the March 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:QIFTF remained flat at $$0.85 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,527. Quorum Information Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.84.

Quorum Information Technologies Inc, an information technology company, focuses on the automotive retail business in Canada and the United States. The company develops, markets, implements, and supports XSellerator, a dealership management system that automates, integrates, and streamlines processes across departments in a dealership; and DealerMine CRM, a sales and service customer relationship management system, as well as a set of business development center services.

