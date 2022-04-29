Raffi Babikian Sells 49,500 Shares of Laramide Resources Ltd. (ASX:LAM) Stock

Laramide Resources Ltd. (ASX:LAM – Get Rating) insider Raffi Babikian sold 49,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.72 ($0.52), for a total value of A$35,788.50 ($25,747.12).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.60.
About Laramide Resources (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
Receive News & Ratings for Laramide Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laramide Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.