Raffi Babikian Sells 49,500 Shares of Laramide Resources Ltd. (ASX:LAM) Stock

Laramide Resources Ltd. (ASX:LAM – Get Rating) insider Raffi Babikian sold 49,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.72 ($0.52), for a total value of A$35,788.50 ($25,747.12).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.60.

About Laramide Resources

Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of uranium assets in Australia, Canada, and the United States. It holds 100% interest in the Church rock uranium project, the Crownpoint uranium project, the La Jara Mesa Uranium project, and the La Sal Uranium project located in the United States; and holds 100% interest in the Westmoreland Uranium project and the Murphy uranium project located in Australia.

