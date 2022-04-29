Raffi Babikian Sells 49,500 Shares of Laramide Resources Ltd. (ASX:LAM) Stock

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2022

Laramide Resources Ltd. (ASX:LAMGet Rating) insider Raffi Babikian sold 49,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.72 ($0.52), for a total value of A$35,788.50 ($25,747.12).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.60.

About Laramide Resources (Get Rating)

Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of uranium assets in Australia, Canada, and the United States. It holds 100% interest in the Church rock uranium project, the Crownpoint uranium project, the La Jara Mesa Uranium project, and the La Sal Uranium project located in the United States; and holds 100% interest in the Westmoreland Uranium project and the Murphy uranium project located in Australia.

