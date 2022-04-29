Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) Price Target Lowered to €16.50 at Barclays

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from €33.00 ($35.48) to €16.50 ($17.74) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on RAIFF. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set an underweight rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Raiffeisen Bank International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from €36.00 ($38.71) to €14.60 ($15.70) in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Get Raiffeisen Bank International alerts:

RAIFF stock opened at $11.39 on Thursday. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 12 month low of $11.39 and a 12 month high of $18.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.15.

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cross border accounts; and cash management services, such as account, reporting, payment, clearing, settlement, and cash pooling services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.