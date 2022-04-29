Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $24.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RRC. Piper Sandler raised Range Resources from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna raised their price target on Range Resources from $24.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Range Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Range Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.21.

NYSE:RRC opened at $30.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.41. Range Resources has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $34.61. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.12.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.10. Range Resources had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 14.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Range Resources will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas exploration company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,194.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 87.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,754,998 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,414,000 after buying an additional 818,687 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 192.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 170,181 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after buying an additional 112,020 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 2.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,705 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the third quarter worth $13,945,000. Finally, Bbva USA boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 4.8% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 70,787 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

