Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rapid7, Inc. offers security data and analytics solutions. The Company provides solutions which consist of threat exposure management, incident detection and response solutions as well as security advisory services. Rapid7, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

RPD has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Rapid7 from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Rapid7 from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Rapid7 from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Rapid7 from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rapid7 currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $130.56.

Shares of NASDAQ RPD opened at $99.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -37.74 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.40. Rapid7 has a fifty-two week low of $72.96 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $151.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 5,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $604,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total value of $29,260.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,336.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,008 shares of company stock valued at $5,660,472. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rapid7 in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Rapid7 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Rapid7 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 57.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 89.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

