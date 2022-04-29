Raymond James Analysts Give Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) a $22.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a $22.00 price target on Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PROF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Profound Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Profound Medical from $28.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Get Profound Medical alerts:

Shares of PROF stock opened at $7.33 on Monday. Profound Medical has a one year low of $6.95 and a one year high of $20.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.88 and its 200 day moving average is $10.45. The company has a market capitalization of $152.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.99.

Profound Medical ( NASDAQ:PROF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.14). Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 446.65% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Profound Medical will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Profound Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $722,000. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 20.7% in the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 966,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,150,000 after buying an additional 165,691 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 16.8% in the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 30,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 14.3% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,000,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,604,000 after buying an additional 125,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Profound Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. 46.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Profound Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.