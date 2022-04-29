Raymond James & Associates Acquires 19,212 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 394,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,212 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.32% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $38,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $86.99 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.29 and a fifty-two week high of $102.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.59.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.