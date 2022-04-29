Raymond James & Associates Acquires 295,341 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 348.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 380,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 295,341 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $39,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 2,090.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $101,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ATO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.75.

Shares of ATO opened at $116.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.05. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $85.80 and a twelve month high of $122.96.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 51.22%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

