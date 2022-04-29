Raymond James & Associates Boosts Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Charter Communications were worth $46,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 35.7% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

In other news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey acquired 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHTR. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $805.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $847.00 to $792.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $745.72.

CHTR opened at $461.49 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $449.58 and a 52-week high of $825.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The company has a market cap of $79.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $557.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $615.92.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.50 EPS. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile (Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.