Raymond James & Associates Decreases Stock Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 326,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,949 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in AptarGroup were worth $40,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 4th quarter worth $125,411,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 1,118.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 610,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,803,000 after purchasing an additional 560,593 shares during the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC lifted its position in AptarGroup by 36.4% in the third quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 1,196,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,826,000 after acquiring an additional 319,550 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AptarGroup by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,612,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,548,000 after acquiring an additional 244,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AptarGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $22,046,000. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ATR opened at $112.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.65. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $109.55 and a one year high of $158.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.08.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. The company had revenue of $844.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.02 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.35%. AptarGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $128,648.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

