Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,351 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.09% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $44,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at $42,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,925.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,926.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,948.82.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total transaction of $2,155,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,500.82 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,277.41 and a one year high of $1,958.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,524.56 and a 200 day moving average of $1,614.01. The company has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.48, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.06. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 8.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.54 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

