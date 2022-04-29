Raymond James & Associates Raises Stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,553,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 468,944 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 3.09% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $41,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,685,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,940,000 after buying an additional 1,777,404 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,895,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,514,000 after buying an additional 737,881 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,714,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,620,000 after buying an additional 143,017 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 2,345,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,600,000 after buying an additional 51,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,505,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,836,000 after buying an additional 52,899 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PTBD opened at $23.40 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $27.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.91.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.