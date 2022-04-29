Raymond James & Associates Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 254,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,565 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.27% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $46,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,889,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schaeffer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000.

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $152.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.05. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $148.00 and a 52 week high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

