Raymond James & Associates Reduces Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 918,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378,623 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $42,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TAP opened at $55.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.65 and its 200 day moving average is $48.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.93. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $42.46 and a 12-month high of $61.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.09). Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is presently 32.83%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TAP shares. TheStreet raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

