Raymond James Trims Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Target Price to $18.00

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Newmark Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmark Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded Newmark Group from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Newmark Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmark Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.80.

NASDAQ NMRK opened at $13.41 on Tuesday. Newmark Group has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $19.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.33 and a 200-day moving average of $15.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71.

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $984.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.23 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 25.83%. Newmark Group’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Newmark Group will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.09%.

In related news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick bought 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $164,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.53 per share, for a total transaction of $826,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 286,800 shares of company stock worth $4,931,370. Company insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 6,542,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,622,000 after purchasing an additional 278,092 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Newmark Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,031,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,689,000 after acquiring an additional 25,166 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Newmark Group by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,924,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,679,000 after acquiring an additional 339,367 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Newmark Group by 16.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,776,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,737,000 after acquiring an additional 391,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Newmark Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,749,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,342,000 after acquiring an additional 167,074 shares in the last quarter. 50.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

