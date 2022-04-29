Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Raytheon Technologies updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.600-$4.800 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.60-4.80 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.17. The stock had a trading volume of 47,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,366,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19. Raytheon Technologies has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $106.02. The stock has a market cap of $144.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.16, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.44.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.38%.

In related news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $499,984.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,028 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 243,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,963,000 after acquiring an additional 19,878 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 19,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. 78.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.94.

About Raytheon Technologies (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.