Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Raytheon Technologies updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.600-$4.800 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.60-4.80 EPS.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $98.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.44. The stock has a market cap of $146.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $106.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.94.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,416,595.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $755,092.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,603,000 after buying an additional 1,050,028 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 243,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,963,000 after purchasing an additional 19,878 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 99,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,529,000 after purchasing an additional 12,474 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 86,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,470,000 after buying an additional 36,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

