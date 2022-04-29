RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $91.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.77 million. RE/MAX had a positive return on equity of 53.58% and a negative net margin of 4.78%. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share.

RMAX traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.46. The stock had a trading volume of 362,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,606. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48. RE/MAX has a 1-year low of $23.19 and a 1-year high of $37.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -108.23%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,679,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,184,000 after acquiring an additional 69,991 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 641,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,555,000 after acquiring an additional 47,611 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after acquiring an additional 90,261 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 213,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 69,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 23,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RMAX shares. Jonestrading started coverage on RE/MAX in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on RE/MAX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on RE/MAX from $30.50 to $28.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on RE/MAX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RE/MAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.90.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. It offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

