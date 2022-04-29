Real Matters (TSE:REAL) PT Lowered to C$6.00 at TD Securities

Real Matters (TSE:REAL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.87% from the company’s previous close.

REAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday. ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$11.50 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$18.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Real Matters from C$8.75 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$8.38.

Shares of TSE:REAL traded down C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$4.55. 184,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,616. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.90. Real Matters has a 12-month low of C$4.18 and a 12-month high of C$18.25. The stock has a market cap of C$356.30 million and a P/E ratio of 10.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

