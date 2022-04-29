Realio Network (RIO) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.28 Million

Realio Network (RIO) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One Realio Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000501 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Realio Network has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Realio Network has a total market cap of $1.28 million and $106,390.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00042561 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,835.10 or 0.07270365 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000166 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00057140 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Realio Network Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . Realio Network’s official message board is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Realio Network Coin Trading

