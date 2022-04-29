Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Realogy had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Shares of Realogy stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,404,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Realogy has a 52 week low of $10.94 and a 52 week high of $21.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.41.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RLGY. TheStreet raised shares of Realogy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Realogy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Realogy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Realogy from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Realogy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

Realogy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in Realogy in the fourth quarter valued at $189,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Realogy in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Realogy by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 9,266 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Realogy by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 35,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 9,740 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realogy by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the period.

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

