Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Short Interest Update

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 164.8% from the March 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 229,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 98.8% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 805 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Reaves Utility Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Reaves Utility Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Reaves Utility Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Reaves Utility Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

NYSEAMERICAN:UTG traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.26. The stock had a trading volume of 248,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,234. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 12 month low of $30.76 and a 12 month high of $36.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%.

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

