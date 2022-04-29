Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 5,000 by Jefferies Financial Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RBGet Rating) has been given a GBX 5,000 ($63.73) price objective by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($108.34) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 7,200 ($91.77) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a GBX 7,700 ($98.14) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,460 ($95.08) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,300 ($80.30) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,996.36 ($89.17).

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of GBX 5,782 ($73.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,020 ($102.22). The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

