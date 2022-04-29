RED Price Tops $0.0041 on Major Exchanges (RED)

RED (RED) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 29th. Over the last seven days, RED has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One RED coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. RED has a market capitalization of $535,170.18 and approximately $24,563.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.02 or 0.00259144 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00014722 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000390 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001413 BTC.

RED Profile

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

