Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX – Get Rating) will report ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Redbox Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.44) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.67). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Redbox Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($1.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.17) to ($1.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Redbox Entertainment.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RDBX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Redbox Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research lowered shares of Redbox Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Redbox Entertainment from $16.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Redbox Entertainment from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Redbox Entertainment from $16.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 9.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDBX traded up 2.10 during trading on Friday, hitting 5.63. 1,121,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,811,526. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 2.33. Redbox Entertainment has a 52-week low of 1.61 and a 52-week high of 27.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Redbox Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,841,000. Standard General L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Redbox Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,260,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Redbox Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $815,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redbox Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $600,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Redbox Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $440,000. 55.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Redbox Entertainment Inc operates a network of self-service kiosks in the United States. It operates a network of approximately 40,000 self-service kiosks, where consumers could rent or purchase new-release DVDs and Blu-ray Discs. The company provides installation, merchandising, and break-fix services to other kiosk businesses.

