Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX – Get Rating) will report ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Redbox Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.44) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.67). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Redbox Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($1.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.17) to ($1.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Redbox Entertainment.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on RDBX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Redbox Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research lowered shares of Redbox Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Redbox Entertainment from $16.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Redbox Entertainment from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Redbox Entertainment from $16.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 9.57.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Redbox Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,841,000. Standard General L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Redbox Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,260,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Redbox Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $815,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redbox Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $600,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Redbox Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $440,000. 55.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Redbox Entertainment Inc operates a network of self-service kiosks in the United States. It operates a network of approximately 40,000 self-service kiosks, where consumers could rent or purchase new-release DVDs and Blu-ray Discs. The company provides installation, merchandising, and break-fix services to other kiosk businesses.
