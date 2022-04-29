Redbox Entertainment (RDBX) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Redbox Entertainment (NASDAQ: RDBX):

4/28/2022 – Redbox Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Redbox is an entertainment company. It offer digital streaming service which provides both ad supported and paid movies from Hollywood studios and content partners, as well as channels of free ad supported streaming television. Redbox, formerly known as Seaport Global Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

4/20/2022 – Redbox Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $16.00 to $3.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/18/2022 – Redbox Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/18/2022 – Redbox Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $13.00 to $10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Redbox Entertainment stock traded up 0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 4.32. The stock had a trading volume of 473,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,811,526. The business’s fifty day moving average is 2.33. Redbox Entertainment Inc. has a 12 month low of 1.61 and a 12 month high of 27.22.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Redbox Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Redbox Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Redbox Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $600,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Redbox Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $440,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redbox Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. 55.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redbox Entertainment Inc operates a network of self-service kiosks in the United States. It operates a network of approximately 40,000 self-service kiosks, where consumers could rent or purchase new-release DVDs and Blu-ray Discs. The company provides installation, merchandising, and break-fix services to other kiosk businesses.

