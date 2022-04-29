Redburn Partners Upgrades Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) to “Neutral”

Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOTGet Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SPOT. Pivotal Research cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $385.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $370.00 to $210.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $275.00 to $185.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Spotify Technology from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $216.90.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $102.68 on Monday. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $95.22 and a 52 week high of $305.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of -82.14 and a beta of 1.67.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.40. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

