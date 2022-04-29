Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Redfin Corporation is engaged in providing residential real estate search and brokerage services. The Company provides an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, such as assisting individuals to purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services and originate mortgages. Redfin Corporation is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RDFN. Piper Sandler cut shares of Redfin from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Redfin from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Redfin from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Redfin from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Redfin from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.89.

Shares of RDFN stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.92. The stock had a trading volume of 13,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Redfin has a fifty-two week low of $11.52 and a fifty-two week high of $71.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.83.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. Redfin had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.81%. The firm had revenue of $643.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Redfin will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total value of $56,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $63,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,022.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,443,355. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Redfin during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Redfin by 566.7% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Redfin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Redfin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

