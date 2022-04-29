Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating)’s share price rose 7.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.75 and last traded at $9.75. Approximately 22,194 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,372,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.05.

RWT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Redwood Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.01.

Redwood Trust ( NYSE:RWT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 55.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.27%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 38.82%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,251,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,694,000 after purchasing an additional 531,464 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,937,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,552,000 after purchasing an additional 30,327 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,542,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,346,000 after purchasing an additional 796,821 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,263,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,665,000 after purchasing an additional 25,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,255,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,428,000 after purchasing an additional 191,978 shares during the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT)

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

