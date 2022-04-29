Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 5.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. Regal Rexnord updated its FY22 guidance to $10.10-10.70 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:RRX traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $129.52. 4,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,314. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20. Regal Rexnord has a 1-year low of $125.42 and a 1-year high of $176.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Regal Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

In other Regal Rexnord news, Director Christopher L. Doerr sold 2,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total transaction of $353,003.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Curtis W. Stoelting sold 805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.72, for a total value of $128,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RRX. Barclays cut their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Regal Rexnord from $204.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

